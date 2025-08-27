Nakiki SE is currently evaluating the issuance of a corporate bond with a target volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.
As part of a pre-market sounding process, the Management Board is assessing interest from professional investors. The proceeds of the issuance are intended primarily for the acquisition of Bitcoin.
Language:
English
Company:
Nakiki SE
E-mail:
info@nakikifinance.com
Internet:
https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN:
DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN:
WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827593566/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 70 250
Email: info@nakikifinance.com
Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Commercial Register: Local Court of Frankfurt am Main, HRB 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300