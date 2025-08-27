Nakiki SE is currently evaluating the issuance of a corporate bond with a target volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.

As part of a pre-market sounding process, the Management Board is assessing interest from professional investors. The proceeds of the issuance are intended primarily for the acquisition of Bitcoin.

Language: English Company: Nakiki SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt on the Main

Germany E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/ ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318 WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827593566/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

Email: info@nakikifinance.com

Nakiki SE

Hanauer Landstr. 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial Register: Local Court of Frankfurt am Main, HRB 137473

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300