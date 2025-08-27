

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $26.422 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $16.599 billion, or $0.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $25.783 billion or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 55.6% to $46.743 billion from $30.040 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $26.422 Bln. vs. $16.599 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $46.743 Bln vs. $30.040 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $54.0 Bln



