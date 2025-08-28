EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail strengthens its position in the surface drone sector with the first sale of a new long-range DriX drone model

Press release

Paris, 28 August 2025

Exail Technologies announces the first sale of the DriX H-9, the latest evolution in its range of autonomous surface drones (USVs). This milestone marks the successful expansion of Exail's portfolio of autonomous solutions for both civil and defense markets, further establishing the company as a key player in the rapidly growing USV sector.

The client, a leading global hydrographic authority, will use this drone primarily for naval defense applications. This is the second success for the DriX this year for a defense application, following the sale of a fleet of five DriX H-8 drones to a European navy for naval surveillance missions (read the dedicated release). These recent developments reflect a growing interest in drone-based solutions as a complement or alternative to traditional vessels.

Building on the success of the DriX H-8, the new H-9 model offers up to 20 days of autonomy at sea (twice that of the H-8), increased payload capacity, and enhanced flexibility to support a wide range of maritime missions. Designed to meet the increasing demand for continuous at-sea data collection, the H-9 is optimized for offshore operations with minimal logistics and an extended range of several thousand nautical miles- key requirements in sectors such as offshore energy and subsea infrastructure and naval surveillance.

The H-9 can carry multiple geophysical sensors simultaneously, such as sonars, magnetometers, or multibeam echosounders. It is equipped with an aft launch and recovery system, enabling the deployment of towed sensors and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), thus supporting tasks like seafloor mapping and infrastructure inspection. The H-9 also features an adaptable mast for adding extra sensors to support Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) applications, including optical systems and advanced communication equipment.

With this first H-9 sale and recent successes with the DriX O-16 and DriX H-8, the DriX range is deploying across all continents, enabling operations from coastal areas to deep-sea environments with extended autonomy.

Upcoming financial events: change of publication date for half-year results

Exail Technologies will publish its half-year results on September 15, 2025, after market close, one week earlier than the date announced at the beginning of the year. This adjustment restores a communications schedule similar to the one used prior to the acquisition of iXblue, thanks to the smooth progress of the 2025 half-year account consolidation process.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

