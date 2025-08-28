Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Jamendo, the global music platform and proud member of the Winamp family, is announcing a major innovation designed to better serve its global client base: Search with AI

Jamendo Licensing, the licensing arm of Jamendo, represents more than 300,000 tracks from over 70,000 independent artists and bands worldwide. For nearly 20 years, Jamendo Licensing has delivered high-quality music, selling licenses for every type of use, from the world's largest companies to independent agencies, YouTubers, and even in-store playlists for retailers.

While the experience of generating new music with AI tools often falls short of professional expectations, Jamendo Licensing provides a more powerful solution: finding the right existing track, from real artists, for every project. With the launch of its brand-new platform earlier this year, Jamendo is now harnessing AI to make the music search process seamless and precise

With just a written description (prompt) whether typing entire sync briefs, scene outlines, pop culture references, or describing the vibe, genre, instrument, mood, or any creative idea clients can instantly browse Jamendo's vast catalog and discover tracks that perfectly match their needs. What was once a daunting, time-consuming task is now faster, easier, and more accurate than ever before.

The performance of the AI search is enhanced by the 180 tags (style, mood, tempo, etc.) attached to each track, making Jamendo one of the most categorized catalogs in the world.

Anyone can now try Jamendo Licensing's Search with AI:

https://licensing.jamendo.com/en/jamendo-ai

AI Used Responsibly

While many companies have exploited music catalogs without consent to train AI models, Jamendo has taken a different path: using AI responsibly, in service of artists and clients.

"AI should be used to empower artists and creators, not exploit them," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Jamendo and Winamp. "With Search with AI, we are proving that technology can enhance creativity while fully respecting copyright and the livelihoods of musicians."

By integrating AI as a tool for discovery, Jamendo demonstrates that innovation and ethics can go hand in hand, setting a standard for transparency and respect in the evolving digital landscape.

Next Meeting

August 28, 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

About Jamendo - www.jamendo.com

Jamendo is all about connecting musicians and music lovers from all over the world. Our goal is to bring together a worldwide community of independent music, creating experience and value around it.

Jamendo offers the perfect platform for all independent artists wishing to share their creations as easily as possible, reaching new audiences internationally.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250827253611/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com