Arctic Minerals AB: Interim Report for the First Half Year (January - June) 2025

"In the first half of 2025, Arctic Minerals continued the rapid advancement of the Company's flagship Hennes Bay project in Sweden. The Company successfully achieved a major milestone in March with the reporting of a maiden resource estimate for Hennes Bay. With a total metal content comprising 447,000t of copper and 37Moz of silver, the maiden MRE clearly demonstrated the significant potential of Hennes Bay and confirmed its status as one of the fastest growing, near surface copper-silver projects in Europe with genuine scale and substantial exploration upside."

- Robert Behets, Chairman of Arctic Minerals

Significant events during the first half of 2025

On 3 February, Arctic Minerals announced that Jonas Lindholm, an experienced Swedish-Australian entrepreneur and international business facilitator, had joined the Company's Advisory Committee

On 26 February, Arctic Minerals announced that the Board had resolved on the record date for the reverse share split. For further information, see Reverse share split in Arctic Minerals

On 26 March, Arctic Minerals announced a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Hennes Bay copper-silver project ("Hennes Bay"). The MRE is 55.39Mt at 1.0% Copper Equivalent ("CuEq") for a total 543,000t CuEq contained metal. The total metal content comprises 447,000t of copper and 37Moz of silver. For further information, see Hennes Bay project (Sweden)

On 27 May, Arctic Minerals presented an update on Hennes Bay which detailed the immense resource growth and exploration potential beyond the initial MRE.For further information, see Hennes Bay project (Sweden)

On 10 June, Arctic Minerals held its Annual General Meeting. For further information, see Annual General Meeting in Arctic Minerals

On 19 June, Arctic Minerals announced the completion of a directed share issue of approximately MSEK 17.5 before transaction costs. For further information, see Arctic Minerals' Directed Share Issue

Significant events after the period ending

On 30 July, Arctic Minerals announced the commencement of an extensive airborne Magneto-Telluric ("MMT") survey at Hennes Bay. The MMT survey is focused on the MRE area and additional areas of interest along the prospective copper-silver horizon. For further information, see Hennes Bay project (Sweden)

On 18 August, Arctic Minerals announced that Pierre Olsson, an experienced international financial sector advisor, had joined the Company's Advisory Committee

First half year (January - June) 2025

Results after tax for the period was MSEK -8.3 (-1.7)

Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0.21 (-0.01)

Cash and bank position amounted to MSEK 19.2 (2.8) at end of period. Some of the cash from the directed share issue announced in June 2025 (~MSEK 17.5 before transaction costs) was paid to the Company in July 2025. The total amount of the issue proceeds is therefore not fully considered in the cash and bank position as of June 2025

Other

The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland).

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 a.m. CEST on 28 August 2025.