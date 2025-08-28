Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:09
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2025

April - June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK
  • The operating result for the period was -836 (-2 391) KSEK
  • The net result was -733 (-2 398) KSEK corresponding to earnings per share of -0,01 (-0.02) SEK
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1 594 (-2 938) KSEK
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 2 350 (8 009) KSEK

January - June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK
  • The operating result for the period was -2 091 (-2 392) KSEK
  • The net result was -2 044 (-2 404) KSEK corresponding to earnings per share of -0,01 (-0.02) SEK
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2 333 (-3 002) KSEK

Significant events January - June 2025

  • On April 2, the board of directors decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod
  • and NOV 202.
  • Taking into account the principle of prudence, the board of directors, decided on April 10 to write down the book values of all intangible assets in LIDDS and Noviga as of 2024-12-31. This decision resulted in a deviation for the annual report compared to the published year-end report for 2024.
  • Due to the reasons to believe that the company's equity was less than on-half of the registered share capital, the board of directors decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purpose on April 22.
  • The balance sheet for liquidation purpose prepared and reviewed by the company's auditor showed that the equity was less than half of the registered share capital and therefore the board of directors decided on April 24 to call a first control meeting.
  • At the annual general meeting, at the same time first control meeting, on May 28, it was decided that the company will continue its operations and not be liquidated.

CEO Statement

During the second quarter, the company has continued to focus on the commercialisation of the three projects Nanoimod, Nanodotax and NOV 202, as well as exploring interest in the company's listing on First North. So far, these efforts have not yet resulted in any concrete successes.

The quarter has also been characterised by extensive work on finalising the annual report, holding the annual general meeting, and managing the situation where the company's equity was found to be less than half of the share capital. Following the decision at the first control meeting to continue operations and not initiate liquidation, the company now has eight months before the question of potential liquidation needs to be reconsidered.

Mats Wiking
CEO and CFO

The interim report is available on the company's website https://liddspharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00
E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board
Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01
Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.