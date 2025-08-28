LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) Interim Report January - June 2025

April - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK

The operating result for the period was -836 (-2 391) KSEK

The net result was -733 (-2 398) KSEK corresponding to earnings per share of -0,01 (-0.02) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1 594 (-2 938) KSEK

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 2 350 (8 009) KSEK

January - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 0 (0) KSEK

The operating result for the period was -2 091 (-2 392) KSEK

The net result was -2 044 (-2 404) KSEK corresponding to earnings per share of -0,01 (-0.02) SEK

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -2 333 (-3 002) KSEK

Significant events January - June 2025

On April 2, the board of directors decided to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod

and NOV 202.

Taking into account the principle of prudence, the board of directors, decided on April 10 to write down the book values of all intangible assets in LIDDS and Noviga as of 2024-12-31. This decision resulted in a deviation for the annual report compared to the published year-end report for 2024.

Due to the reasons to believe that the company's equity was less than on-half of the registered share capital, the board of directors decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purpose on April 22.

The balance sheet for liquidation purpose prepared and reviewed by the company's auditor showed that the equity was less than half of the registered share capital and therefore the board of directors decided on April 24 to call a first control meeting.

At the annual general meeting, at the same time first control meeting, on May 28, it was decided that the company will continue its operations and not be liquidated.

CEO Statement



During the second quarter, the company has continued to focus on the commercialisation of the three projects Nanoimod, Nanodotax and NOV 202, as well as exploring interest in the company's listing on First North. So far, these efforts have not yet resulted in any concrete successes.



The quarter has also been characterised by extensive work on finalising the annual report, holding the annual general meeting, and managing the situation where the company's equity was found to be less than half of the share capital. Following the decision at the first control meeting to continue operations and not initiate liquidation, the company now has eight months before the question of potential liquidation needs to be reconsidered.



Mats Wiking

CEO and CFO

The interim report is available on the company's website https://liddspharma.com/en/investors/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00

E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board

Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01

Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.