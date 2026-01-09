On April 2, 2025, the shares in LIDDS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod and NOV 202.

On April 22, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

Today, January 9, 2026, the Company disclosed a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders, as well as the second control meeting, where it is proposed that the Company shall enter into voluntary liquidation and that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to enter into liquidation or have its financial instruments removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: LIDDS AB Short name: LIDDS ISIN code: SE0001958612

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.