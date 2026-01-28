LIDDS AB: Announcement from extraordinary general meeting, as well as second control meeting, in LIDDS AB (publ) held on 28 January 2026

LIDDS AB (publ) (the "Company") has held an extraordinary general meeting, as well as second control meeting, on 28 January 2026. A summary of the resolutions made at the general meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made with the required majority.

Resolution on voluntary liquidation of the Company

The general meeting resolved that the Company shall enter into voluntary liquidation pursuant to Chapter 25, Section 3 of the Swedish Companies Act. With deviation from the Board's proposal, the general meeting resolved not to submit any proposal for a liquidator, but that the Swedish Companies Registration Office shall appoint a liquidator. The liquidation shall take effect when the Swedish Companies Registration Office has appointed a liquidator.

Resolution to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market in accordance with II.1 B) of The Swedish Stock Market Self-Regulatory Committee's rules on delisting shares at the issuer's initiative. An application for delisting may be made no earlier than three months after the market has been informed of the delisting plans.

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.