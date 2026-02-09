Suspension of Trading in LIDDS AB at FNSE

2026-02-09T15:59:18Z Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: LIDDS AB, LEI: 549300YYW8B918K7UN72 Instrument: LIDDS SE0001958612 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified