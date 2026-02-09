Anzeige
Montag, 09.02.2026
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
09.02.26 | 08:23
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2026 16:59 Uhr
81 Leser
Suspension of Trading in LIDDS AB at FNSE

2026-02-09T15:59:18Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Due to Other
Ongoing:
True
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to
suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books
will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please
contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email
iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: LIDDS AB, LEI: 549300YYW8B918K7UN72
Instrument: LIDDS
SE0001958612

The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
