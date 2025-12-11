On April 2, 2025, the shares in LIDDS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod and NOV 202.

On April 22, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

On November 28, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of Proport Invest AB (publ).

Yesterday, December 10, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information that the Company had decided to terminate the process regarding the reverse takeover of Proport Invest AB (publ).

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in LIDDS AB (LIDDS, ISIN code SE0001958612, order book ID 101904).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.