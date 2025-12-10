Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DLG | ISIN: SE0001958612 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LD
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 08:01
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIDDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIDDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2025 19:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) has decided to terminate the process regarding the reverse acquisition of Proport Invest AB (publ)

The Board of Directors of LIDDS AB (publ) ("LIDDS" or the "Company") has, after completing due diligence, decided to discontinue the ongoing process for the reverse acquisition of Proport Invest AB (publ) ("Proport").

On 11/27/2025, LIDDS announced that the Company had entered into an agreement concerning a reverse acquisition of Proport. The acquisition was subject to several conditions. After conducting due diligence on Proport, the Board decided to terminate the ongoing process for the reverse acquisition.

The Board will now continue its efforts to preserve and maximize the value that the Company still holds, with the aim of creating shareholder value in the best possible way.

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00
E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board
Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01
Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

This information is information that LIDDS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-10 19:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.