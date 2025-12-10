LIDDS AB: LIDDS AB (publ) has decided to terminate the process regarding the reverse acquisition of Proport Invest AB (publ)

The Board of Directors of LIDDS AB (publ) ("LIDDS" or the "Company") has, after completing due diligence, decided to discontinue the ongoing process for the reverse acquisition of Proport Invest AB (publ) ("Proport").

On 11/27/2025, LIDDS announced that the Company had entered into an agreement concerning a reverse acquisition of Proport. The acquisition was subject to several conditions. After conducting due diligence on Proport, the Board decided to terminate the ongoing process for the reverse acquisition.

The Board will now continue its efforts to preserve and maximize the value that the Company still holds, with the aim of creating shareholder value in the best possible way.

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00

E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board

Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01

Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.

This information is information that LIDDS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-10 19:00 CET.