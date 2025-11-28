On April 2, 2025, the shares in LIDDS AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to cease further development of the project areas Nanodotax, Nanoimod and NOV 202.

On April 22, 2025, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having disclosed a press release with information that the Company's board of directors has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning).

Yesterday, November 27, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had entered into an agreement for a reverse takeover of Proport Invest AB (publ) conditional upon, inter alia, Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the planned reversed takeover, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in LIDDS AB (LIDDS, ISIN code SE0001958612, order book ID 101904).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.