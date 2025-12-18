LIDDS AB: Announcement from extraordinary general meeting in LIDDS AB (publ) held on 18 December 2025

LIDDS AB (publ) (the "Company") has held an extraordinary general meeting on 18 December 2025. A summary of the resolutions made at the general meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals presented to the meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to adopt an updated version of the articles of association, thereby reducing the limits on the Company's share capital. The background to the Board's proposal was to enable a reduction in share capital in accordance with item 8 on the agenda for the meeting. The amendment to the Company's articles of association entails that the Company's share capital shall amount to a minimum of SEK 500,000 and a maximum of SEK 2,000,000.

Resolution to reduce the share capital

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to reduce the share capital to cover losses without retiring shares. Through the resolution, the share capital is reduced from SEK 7,232,556.278 to SEK 500,000, whereby the quotient value of the share is reduced from SEK 0.053 to approximately SEK 0.003664. The resolution was conditional upon the meeting resolving to amend the articles of association in accordance with item 7 on the agenda.

The resolutions in their entirety

The adopted resolutions in their entirety can be found on the Company's website, www.liddspharma.com.

For additional information, please contact

Mats Wiking, CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 (0)70 620 04 00

E-mail: mats.wiking@liddspharma.com

Daniel Lifveredson, Chairman of the Board

Telefon: +46 (0) 70-916 21 01

Email: d.li@excore.com

LIDDS' Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drugs. LIDDS has a proprietary drug delivery technology, NanoZolid®, on which several projects are based. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local/intratumoral administration, with a maintained and controlled release and with minimal negative side-effects. In addition to these projects, LIDDS develops proprietary drug candidate NOV202 that have shown very good results in pre-clinical studies. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.