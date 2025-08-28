Kancera AB: Interim Report First Quarter 2025, April 1 - June 30

The period in brief - financial summary for the second quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 4,8 million (SEK 9,7 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -6,3 million (SEK -11,4 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -6,3 million (SEK -10,9 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter amounted to SEK -0,05 (SEK -0,09).

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter amounted to SEK -9,8 million (SEK -14,4 million).

Equity on June 30, 2025 amounted to SEK 43,1 million (SEK 83,0 million) or SEK 0,36 (SEK 0,68) per share.

The equity/assets ratio on June 30, 2025 was 92 percent (87 percent).

Cash and cash equivalents on June 30, 2025 amounted to SEK 27,6 million (SEK 75,7 million).

Financial summary for the full period January 1- June 30, 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (SEK 0 million).

R&D expenses amounted to SEK 15,8 million (SEK 21,2 million).

Operating loss for the quarter amounted to SEK -19,5 million (SEK -24,7 million).

Loss after financial items for the quarter amounted to SEK -19,2 million (SEK -23,9 million).

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK -0,16 (SEK -0,22).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period amounted to SEK -18,8 million (SEK -29,7 million).

Significant events during the second quarter 2025

Kancera reported that the last patient has completed the last visit in the phase Ib/IIa study KANDOVA evaluating the candidate drug KAND567 in ovarian cancer.

Kancera reported that the company has completed a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA and received positive feedback on the planned clinical development program for KAND567 in ST-elevation myocardial infarction.

Kancera reported positive top-line results from the KANDOVA study and that the study's primary and secondary objectives were met.

Kancera announced that the World Health Organization has granted rugocrixan and fosrugocrixan as the International Non-proprietary Names for the company's candidate drugs KAND567 and KAND145.

Significant events after the end of the period

Kancera has reported that it has terminated the letter of intent with Recardio Inc. concerning an out-licensing of the candidate drugs rugocrixan and fosrugocrixan.

About Kancera AB (publ)

Kancera is a clinical stage biotech developing a new class of small molecule drugs with an immune cell modulating mode-of-action with focus on cardiovascular diseases. The stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted at certifiedadviser@redeye.se.

For further information

Please refer the presentation of the 2025 Q2 Interim Report, available on Kancera's website: www.kancera.com/en/investor-relations/presentations/

All financial reports are available at Kancera's website: https://kancera.com/en/investor relations/financial-reports/

or contact:

ir@kancera.com or phone: +46 (0)8-5012 60 80