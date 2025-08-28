OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q2 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Interim Report for Q2 2025 (April - June 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q2 2025

• OptiCept receives key order from existing customer in Spain

• OptiCept Technologies AB publishes annual report for 2024

• OptiCept granted a new patent for the treatment of liquid food products

• OptiCept secures 37 MSEK in financing (SEK 29 million settled in Q2 and SEK 8 million in Q3) - aiming for positive cash flow and broad commercial expansion

• OptiCept Initiates Collaboration with Tropical Food Machinery

• OptiCept Receives Order for CEPT® System for Olive Oil Extraction from Spanish Producer

• OptiCept Launches Validation Project with Leading Juice Producer in Vietnam

• OptiCept Receives Order from Dole Worth 4 MSEK

• New order from Spain: OptiCept's CEPT® technology chosen for olive oil extra

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

• OptiCept signs agreement with world-leading producer of alcoholic beverages

• New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry

• OptiCept receives third order from Spanish customer - continues expansion in the olive oil industry

• OptiCept receives order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million from leading olive oil producer in Spain

• Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction

• New Patent Strengthens OptiCept Technologies' Market Position

• OptiCept Technologies AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW KSEK (unless otherwise stated)* Q2 (apr-jun) Q1-Q2 (jan-juni) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales** 1 192 4 808 6 470 8 406 Total revenue** 3 245 12 577 11 444 18 486 Operating Income -18 612 -9 663 -33 621 -26 120 Result for the period -19 097 -10 213 -35 060 -25 018 Inbound Orders*** 15 801 6 836 17 933 9 196 Open orders*** 19 457 10 222 19 457 10 222 Reported EBITDA -16 025 -6 252 -28 441 -17 746 Net result for the period 382 572 376 425 382 572 376 425 Cash & cash equivalents 12 043 4 022 12 043 4 022 Equity 331 995 340 494 331 995 340 494 Equity ratio (%) 87% 90% 87% 90% Average number of shares in the period 62 823 850 44 181 669 62 823 850 44 181 669 Number of shares at the end of the period 64 394 683 47 146 408 64 394 683 47 146 408 Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK) -0,30 -0,23 -0,56 -0,57 Cash flow from operating activities -9 743 -12 108 -19 972 -21 762 Total Cash flow 5 161 -7 845 -9 633 -10 093 For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5. * Rounding may occur so that, in some cases, the amounts do not add up ** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2. ***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

"Step by step, we are moving towards the position of becoming the leading supplier of PEF in every segment of the food industry where we establish ourselves," comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46 73 268 05 70

thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

