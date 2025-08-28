Anzeige
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:09
0,466 Euro
-8,45 % -0,043
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept Technologies Interim Report Q2 2025

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ), today published its Interim Report for Q2 2025 (April - June 2025).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Q2 2025

• OptiCept receives key order from existing customer in Spain
• OptiCept Technologies AB publishes annual report for 2024
• OptiCept granted a new patent for the treatment of liquid food products
• OptiCept secures 37 MSEK in financing (SEK 29 million settled in Q2 and SEK 8 million in Q3) - aiming for positive cash flow and broad commercial expansion
• OptiCept Initiates Collaboration with Tropical Food Machinery
• OptiCept Receives Order for CEPT® System for Olive Oil Extraction from Spanish Producer
• OptiCept Launches Validation Project with Leading Juice Producer in Vietnam
• OptiCept Receives Order from Dole Worth 4 MSEK
• New order from Spain: OptiCept's CEPT® technology chosen for olive oil extra

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER PERIOD END

• OptiCept signs agreement with world-leading producer of alcoholic beverages
• New Order from Spain - OptiCept Continues to Gain Ground in the Olive Oil Industry
• OptiCept receives third order from Spanish customer - continues expansion in the olive oil industry
• OptiCept receives order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million from leading olive oil producer in Spain
• Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction
• New Patent Strengthens OptiCept Technologies' Market Position
• OptiCept Technologies AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
KSEK (unless otherwise stated)*Q2 (apr-jun)Q1-Q2 (jan-juni)
2025202420252024
Net Sales**1 1924 8086 4708 406
Total revenue**3 24512 57711 44418 486
Operating Income-18 612-9 663-33 621-26 120
Result for the period-19 097-10 213-35 060-25 018
Inbound Orders***15 8016 83617 9339 196
Open orders***19 45710 22219 45710 222
Reported EBITDA-16 025-6 252-28 441-17 746
Net result for the period382 572376 425382 572376 425
Cash & cash equivalents12 0434 02212 0434 022
Equity331 995340 494331 995340 494
Equity ratio (%)87%90%87%90%
Average number of shares in the period62 823 85044 181 66962 823 85044 181 669
Number of shares at the end of the period64 394 68347 146 40864 394 68347 146 408
Earnings per share before and after dilution (SEK)-0,30-0,23-0,56-0,57
Cash flow from operating activities-9 743-12 108-19 972-21 762
Total Cash flow5 161-7 845-9 633-10 093
For information regarding alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 5.
* Rounding may occur so that, in some cases, the amounts do not add up
** For information regarding net revenue, please refer to Note 2.
***Open orders excluding FPS, please refer to Note 1

"Step by step, we are moving towards the position of becoming the leading supplier of PEF in every segment of the food industry where we establish ourselves," comments Thomas Lundqvist, CEO, OptiCept Technologies.

The report is available on the company's website: https://investor.opticept.se/finansiell-information/finansiella-rapporter/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-28 08:55 CEST.

