Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
WKN: 893520 | ISIN: CA02136K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IA
Frankfurt
28.08.25 | 08:09
0,044 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.08.2025 01:30 Uhr
Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Sale of Malartic Exploration Gold Property

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced today that it has sold its ownership of a 50% working interest in the exploration gold property located in Malartic Township, Quebec, comprised of 6 claims (the "Malartic Gold Property" or the "Blackcliff Gold Property"), to the owner of the other 50% working interest, and the property's operator, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., for cash consideration of $142,000 (the "Sale Price"), which has been paid by an inter-bank cash transfer to the Company. The Sale Price represents a premium of $18,289 (or approximately 15%) over the Company's carrying value of the Malartic Gold Property per the Company's most recent interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with an oil property in Alberta and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


