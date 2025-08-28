The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

The Diverse Income Trust plc

28th August 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 27thAugust 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

27th August 2025 112.20 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 109.55 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

28thAugust 2025