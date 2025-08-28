

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The French market is up slightly a little past noon on Thursday, supported by data showing an increase in new car registrations in Europe, and stronger-than-expected results and forecast from AI chip major Nvidia.



Concerns on the political front weigh a bit on sentiment, limiting market's upside.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 5.55 points or 0.06% at 7,749.48 a few minutes ago. The index had advanced to 7,833.04 earlier in the session.



Pernod Ricard is gaining 5% after posting a smaller-than-expected 3% fall in annual organic revenue. Pernod Ricard reported group share of net profit of 1.626 billion euros for the full year, 10% higher than 1.476 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales for the year was 6% down at 10.959 billion euros from 11.598 billion euros. The company's Board has proposed a dividend of 4.70 euros per share.



Renault is rising nearly 4%. LVMH is up 3% and Kering is gaining 2.5%. STMicroElectronics, Stellantis, ArcelorMittal, Publicis Groupe, Teleperformance and Hermes International are up 1 to 2.2%.



Orange, EssilorLuxottica, Thales, Unibail Rodamco and Engie are down 1 to 1.7%. Sanofi, Safran, Danone and Edenred are also down in negative territory.



A report from the European Commission showed the economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area edged down 0.5 points to 95.2 in August, due to lower confidence in services, construction and consumer activity.



The Euro Area consumer confidence indicator eased by 0.8 points to -15.5 in August 2025, the lowest in four months, from -14.7 in July, in line with preliminary estimates.



A report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Europe's new car sales rebounded in July on strong demand for battery electric and plug-in hybrid cars.



Car registrations in the European Union advanced 7.4% year-on-year in July, offsetting June's 7.3% decrease.



Data showed an annual rise of 39.1% for battery-electric and 14.3% for hybrid-electric cars sales, while plug-in-hybrid electric recorded its fifth consecutive month of continuous strong growth with a 56.9% increase.



Among largest economies, overall demand in cars in Germany grew 11.1%. Similarly, Spain reported a robust growth of 17.1%. Meanwhile, France registered a 7.7% decrease and Italy logged a 5.1% drop in registrations.



