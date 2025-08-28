DP World Employee Spotlight: Ana Paula's Legacy of Environmental Stewardship and Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / DP World

A Life Mission to Protect Nature

For Ana Paula, protecting nature has always been more than a profession - it's her life's mission. Joining DP World before the construction of its terminal at the Port of Santos even began, she was entrusted with safeguarding the environment and ensuring sustainable operations for the future. Today, she proudly stands as the first woman and first biologist to join DP World's operations at Santos, as a testament to the company's ongoing commitment to gender equity.

Building a Culture of Responsibility

"[From the beginning], I saw an opportunity to show that development and environmental responsibility can work together," Ana Paula reflects. Over the past two decades, she has been instrumental in developing and implementing DP World's rigorous environmental protocols, monitoring programs, and educational initiatives. "No doubt, I am proud to work for a company that came to life with such a strong environmental mindset," she adds.

Leading with Vision and Purpose

Her role has evolved alongside the terminal's expansion, underscoring the company's dedication to environmental responsibility. Ana Paula emphasizes, "Seeing what we have accomplished and how much we have evolved - without losing sight of where we started - is what reassures me that we're on the right path." She believes deeply in balancing growth with ecological preservation, an ethos that permeates DP World's culture.

Empowering Women in Technical Leadership

Ana Paula's journey exemplifies DP World's broader commitment to empowering women, especially in technical and leadership roles. By fostering a supportive environment that encourages innovation and sustainability, DP World continues to pave the way for future generations of female leaders like Ana Paula.

A Legacy of Stewardship

Ana Paula's story reminds us that visionary thinking and unwavering dedication can create lasting impacts - transforming communities and protecting the environment for generations to come.

