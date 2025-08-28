Physitrack PLC Announces Appointment of new Head of Sales, North America

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC today announced the appointment of Yanni Metaxas as its new Head of Sales for North America, effective 1 September 2025.

Metaxas joins Physitrack from Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, one of the largest hospital systems in the United States, serving more than 400,000 lives. At Mount Sinai, he was responsible for consumer sales of care products, overseeing both direct and automated sales channels.

With a B.A. in Mathematics from Boston University, Metaxas brings deep experience in healthcare sales and system-level relationship management. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving growth across key North American customer segments, with a particular focus on major hospital systems including NYU Langone, Cedars-Sinai, and the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Metaxas will also lead engagement with electronic medical record (EMR) providers, further expanding Physitrack's partnerships with large-scale platforms such as Epic Systems as well as specialised physical therapy EMR providers including Raintree (United States), Jane, and ClinicMaster (Canada). Additionally, he will oversee customer development with major Canadian providers, notably CBI Health, the largest physical therapy network in the country.

Henrik Molin, CEO of Physitrack, commented:

"It is great to welcome Yanni to Physitrack. Having someone at the heart of the North American healthcare system, with his depth of experience and gravitas, is exactly what we need to take our business to the next level. His track record in healthcare sales and his understanding of complex provider networks will be invaluable as we expand our presence across North America. We are very excited to have him on board."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness/Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at:

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC Announces Appointment of new Head of Sales, North America

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-announces-appointment-of-new-head-of-sales-north-a-1066636