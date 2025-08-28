GROUPE PLASTIVALOIRE: Sharp improvement in business in third-quarter 2024-2025 (up 10.7%); Full-year outlook revised upwards

Langeais - August 28, 2025

In € million

Unaudited figures 2023-2024[1] 2024-2025 Change 1st half 365.8 346.0 -5.4% 3rd quarter 169.5 187.6 +10.7% 9 months 535.2 533.6 -0.3%

Plastivaloire Group posted strong third-quarter 2024-2025 (April-June 2025) results, with turnover up by 10.7% to €187.6 million (up 13.1% at constant exchange rates).

This better-than-expected performance is due to brisk production rates in both the Automotive and Industries divisions and demonstrates the Group's resilience in a persistently challenging economic climate.

Quarterly turnover for the Automotive division (parts and tooling) amounted to €160.0 million, up 10.8%, reflecting the confirmed ramp-up of new programs. Following on from the previous quarter, the Industries division achieved more positive momentum, recording turnover of €27.7 million, up 10.4%. The Automotive and Industries divisions accounted for 85.3% and 14.7% of the Group's third-quarter turnover, respectively.

By geographic region, Europe[2] represented turnover of €162.8 million (up 11.3% or 12.0% at constant exchange rates), while the Americas (United States and Mexico) returned to growth, posting quarterly turnover of €24.9 million (up 6.9%, or 20.1% at constant exchange rates).

The solid third-quarter performance enables the Group to offset the delay recorded at the start of the financial year, bringing nine-month turnover to €533.6 million, virtually unchanged from the previous year (down 0.3%) and grew slightly by +0.8% at constant exchange rates.

Automotive division turnover was virtually stable (up 0.2% year-on-year) over the nine months, at €445.4 million. The Industries division limited its decline to 2.8% over the nine months to €88.3 million, with a positive trend over the last two quarters. The Automotive and Industries divisions represented 83.5% and 16.5% of the Group's nine-month turnover, respectively.

Turnover in Europe was up 1.2% over the first nine months, amounting to €467.2 million (up 1.5% at constant exchange rates). Turnover in the Americas region (United States and Mexico) continues its downward trend, totaling €66.4 million (down 9.8%, or 3.4% at constant exchange rates).

Full-year outlook revised upwards

Taking into account the solid performance in the third quarter and the production rates announced by customers, Plastivaloire Group is revising its 2024-2025 turnover target upwards to around €690 million (vs. "around €665 million" previously). Plastivaloire anticipates an annual EBITDA margin in excess of 8% (vs. "around 8%" announced previously). The Group remains vigilant and is continuing its efforts to adapt its cost and financing structure to its business level.

Antoine Doutriaux, Chief Executive Officer of Plastivaloire Group, said: "Despite the persistently sluggish economic climate, we achieved a good third quarter, marked by a sharp increase in business for both the Automotive and Industries divisions. This performance is a reflection of our positioning on promising programs. We anticipate that our business should hold up well this year in a still uncertain environment, and that our EBITDA margin will improve. The whole Company remains fully focused on strengthening our long-term economic fundamentals."

Next financial publication: November 17, 2025:

Full-year 2024-2025 revenue

About Plastivaloire Group:

Plastivaloire Group ranks amongst the very top European manufacturers of complex plastic parts used in retail consumer products.

Using innovative solutions, it designs and manufactures these high-tech plastic parts and handles their mass production for the Automotive and Industries sectors.

Plastivaloire Group has more than 5,050 employees and 27 production sites in France, the United States, Poland, Spain, Romania, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia and Mexico.

Number of shares: 22,125,600 - Euronext Paris, Segment B - ISIN: FR0013252186 - PVL

Reuters: PLVP.PA - Bloomberg: PVL.FP

[1] Restatements for 2023-2024 concern the reclassification of the businesses sold in 2024 as discontinued operations, for comparability reasons.

[2] Including activities in Tunisia and Turkey.

