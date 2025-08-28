Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") has evacuated the 3Ts Project due to the close proximity to a wildfire. The wildfire started on August 27, 2025 and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. The wildfire has grown to more than 40 hectares in size and has been classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service ("BCWS"). BCWS crews are responding to the wildfire with helicopter support. All field personnel and contractors were successfully evacuated from the project site.

Randy Turner, President & CEO of the Company commented, "The safety and security of the personnel on site is always our top priority. The wildfire was first noticed by the crew that was soil sampling and was immediately reported. Because of their due diligence, everyone at site was able to be safely evacuated. Our thoughts are with the communities who remain affected by the wildfires and the hard-working firefighters who are battling the fires. Exploration at 3Ts will recommence once it is safe to return to site at the direction of the BC Wildfire Service."

The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

