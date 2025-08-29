Anzeige
WKN: A2ASUR | ISIN: SE0008347652
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:01
1,465 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRINOVA FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRINOVA FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4551,50510:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 09:30 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brinova Fastigheter AB: Brinova's new business plan for 2025-2027

Brinova's Board of Directors has taken the decision to revise the existing business plan with updated targets for the period 2025-2027.

Brinova's vision is to be the most profitable property company in residential and community services properties. Brinova is known for sustainable and secure housing and premises where customers take centre stage. Through a long-term strategy and in-house management in close proximity to our properties and tenants, Brinova creates value for customers, owners and society.

Financial targets:

• Profit per share from property management will increase by at least 10 percent per year

• The loan-to-value ratio will be below 60 percent

• The interest coverage ratio will exceed 1.75x

• The equity ratio will exceed 30 percent

• The debt ratio will be below 14x

Operational targets:

• The surplus ratio will exceed 70 percent

• The occupancy rate will exceed 96 percent

• The customer satisfaction index will exceed 4.0 on a five-point scale

Sustainability targets:

• Energy consumption regarding electricity and heating will not exceed 90 kWh per m2 per year

• Water consumption will fall by 10 percent during the period

• The employee satisfaction index will exceed 4.5 on a five-point scale

Dividend policy:

• The company will prioritise its growth over share dividends. Brinova will become a dividend-paying company over time, but in the coming years will prioritise growth through investments in existing assets, acquisitions and the company's project portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Per Johansson, tel: +46 (0) 70?817 13 63, email: per.johansson@brinova.se or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70?929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 30 June 2025, the property portfolio amounts to approximately 658,000 m2 with a market value of SEK 19.3 billion, including ongoing projects nearing completion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and traded on the Mid Cap list. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
