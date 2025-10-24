Brinova Fastigheter AB: Interim report, January-September 2025

Rental income increased by 66 percent to SEK 673.6 million (406.6).

The net operating surplus increased by 73 percent to SEK 461.7 million (266.4).

Profit from property management increased by 71 percent to SEK 194.1 million (113.3).

Profit for the period totalled SEK 96.8 million (23.2), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK 0.50 (0.24).

- Changes in the value of properties are included in the amount of SEK 2.5 million (29.0).

- Changes in the value of derivatives are included in the amount of SEK -41.4 million (-79.1).

The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 19,075.4 million (8,448.2).

Significant events during the third quarter

Brinova won a procurement from Eslöv Municipality for the construction of an LSS (service and support housing) facility with a 15-year lease agreement.

Brinova signed a new lease agreement with Försäkringskassan for an additional 693 m2 in the Lindblad 24 property in Karlskrona. At the same time, the existing agreement was also extended by six years for a total area of 3,958 m2. In total, Försäkringskassan will lease 6,289 m2 of property, with an average lease term of five years.

Refinancing of SEK 1.1 billion with a new debt maturity of four years.

Stages 1-3 of the project in Greater Copenhagen are complete and occupancy has started. The final 24 apartments were occupied in November.

Significant events after the end of the quarter

CEO of Brinova Per Johansson announced his plan to retire in mid-2026.

CEO's comments on the quarter

"We are seeing the effects on profit of this year's major transaction, its ongoing integration, and the focus we have placed on our entire rental organisation, resulting in positive net rentals," notes CEO of Brinova Per Johansson in his comments on the quarterly report, adding:

"There is a positive outlook for our sector, with more transactions and improved conditions overall. Through an updated business plan based on a sustained long-term approach, focusing on an improved surplus ratio and the integration of sustainable energy solutions, among other areas, we have a solid foundation for future growth."

CEO Per Johansson, tel: +46 (0) 70?817 13 63, email: per.johansson@brinova.se or

Deputy CEO and CFO Malin Rosén, tel: +46 (0) 70?929 49 52, email: malin.rosen@brinova.se

