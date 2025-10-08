Brinova Fastigheter AB: Per Johansson, Brinova's CEO, announces his retirement

Per Johansson, who has been the CEO of Brinova since 2016, has decided to retire at the middle of 2026.

"It has been a privilege to work with Brinova and all of our employees, customers, partners and owners," says Per Johansson. "Our journey has been exciting and successful, and I am grateful to have been a part of it."

"I want to thank Per for all the work that he has done for the company during his time as CEO," says Erik Selin, Chair of the Board of Directors at Brinova. "He has made Brinova into the company that it is today."

Brinova's Board of Directors, through Erik Selin, Lennart Mauritzson and Jacob Karlsson, will immediately begin the process of recruiting Per's successor. Per Johansson will continue in his current role until his successor has been appointed and, once this has been done, will remain with the company until mid-2026 to ensure a successful handover to his successor.

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. As of 30 June 2025, the property portfolio totalled approximately 685,000 m2 with a market value of SEK 19.3 billion, including ongoing projects nearing completion. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se