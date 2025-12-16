Brinova Fastigheter AB: Brinova appoints Peter Ullmark as new CEO

The board of directors of Brinova Fastigheter ("Brinova") has appointed Peter Ullmark as the new CEO of the group.

Peter Ullmark is an MSc in Engineering from Lund University, LTH, Faculty of Engineering, with many years of experience from senior positions in the real estate industry and is currently COO of Victoriahem AB, previously Victoria Park AB and Hembla, as of 2020. Peter Ullmark has previously held several senior positions within Akelius, most recently as Head of Scandinavia.

Peter Ullmark will take up his new role no later than 16 June 2026 and succeeds Per Johansson who has chosen to retire after ten years as CEO of Brinova. Per Johansson will remain in his position until Peter Ullmark takes up his new position.

"We know Peter as a capable and driven person and he is the right person to lead the company in our work to develop the business, create profitable and cost-effective management with a low vacancy rate. Peter will also be tasked with taking Brinova forward in the company's work with continued expansion," comments Erik Selin, Chair of the Board of Directors at Brinova.

"I am very much looking forward to this assignment. I see great potential in Brinova given the fine portfolio that includes the properties recently acquired from K-Fastigheter. Brinova has a strong position in southern Sweden and from there we will grow in nearby geographies," says Peter Ullmark.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Selin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +46 (0) 31-10 95 92, epost: erik.selin@balder.se

Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to publish the information contained in this press release under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). This information was submitted, through the agency of the above contact persons, for publication at the time specified above.

Brinova develops and manages primarily residential and community services properties located in selected areas with good transport links in southern Sweden. The business is defined by a long-term approach, collaboration with community sector operators and, in particular, a dedicated management team in each of the locations where the company has actively chosen to operate. Value is created through selective acquisitions, efficient property development and active management. A strong cash flow enables the Company to continue growing. Brinova's Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The head office is located in Helsingborg. For more information, go to: www.brinova.se