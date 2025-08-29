Anzeige
WKN: A3C68L | ISIN: DK0061555539 | Ticker-Symbol: TZ9
Frankfurt
29.08.25 | 08:01
0,280 Euro
+0,72 % +0,002
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOVINN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOVINN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 09:30 Uhr
Movinn A/S: Movinn reports H1 2025

Contains inside information.

Company Announcement no. 70/2025 (August 29, 2025)

Movinn publishes H1 2025 Interim Report and revises full-year guidance following disappointing first half of 2025.

This announcement contains inside information related to updated financial guidance for 2025.

Financial highlights (DKK'000)

  • Revenue: 44,672 (H1 2024: 44,045)
  • EBITDA: -1,688 (H1 2024: 2,184)
  • EBIT: -4,224 (H1 2024: -597)

Revenue in H1 2025 amounted to DKK 44.7 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period last year.
EBITDA came in at DKK -1.7 million and EBIT at DKK -4.2 million.
The financial performance in the first half of 2025 has been below expectations. Q1 was weak and despite Q2 being better than Q1, the recovery from the weak first quarter has been slower than expected. The result is primarily driven by underperformance in secondary Danish markets and slower than expected momentum in Sweden.
Cash flow has improved due to tighter working capital management and on the commercial side, Movinn signed a multi-year agreement with a large Danish C25 corporation during H1 2025.

Disappointing half-year triggers accelerated actions
In response to the disappointing performance in H1, Movinn has intensified efforts to improve profitability across the Group.
Movinn is continuing the downscaling of underperforming units in Odense and has initiated a broader review of secondary and low-margin markets across the portfolio. Structural initiatives have also been launched in Sweden to address client concentration and restore demand.

We are not satisfied with the results in H1. It's a disappointing performance, and we are taking action. We are adjusting our setup and reallocating resources to improve profitability going forward, says CEO Patrick Blok.

Updated financial guidance for 2025 (inside information)
As a result of the underperformance in H1 and slower than expected recovery from Q1, Movinn has revised its full-year financial guidance for 2025:

  • Revenue: DKK 91-93 million (previously DKK 93-97 million)
  • EBITDA: DKK 0-2 millioon (previously DKK 5-7 million)
  • EBIT: DKK -5 to -3 million (previously DKK 0-2 million)

Despite the adjustment of the financial guidance, Movinn maintains its long term strategic direction under Core'27 with focus on profitability and efficiency.

Presentation of the Interim Report
Movinn is hosting a webinar, presenting the H1 Interim Report on:

  • September 3, 2025, at 14:00 CET.

For registration, click here.

Contacts
Andreas Bækgaard Thaning
Head of Finance & IR, Movinn A/S
abt@movinn.dk
+45 27 10 27 20

Certified Advisor
HC Andersen Capital
Pernille Friis Andersen
https://hcandersencapital.dk/contact/
+45 30 93 18 87

About Us
About Movinn
Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.
Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
