Movinn A/S: Swiss Life Asset Managers acquires Copenhagen aparthotel - Movinn to operate under master lease agreement

This Company Announce contains inside information related to the granting of the building permit, the sale of the project to Swiss Life Asset Managers, and the update of the initial financial expectations for the aparthotel.

Company Announcement no. 75/2025 (October 09, 2025)

AG Gruppen have secured a sale of the upcoming apartment hotel project in Copenhagen to Swiss Life Asset Managers. With the building permit now granted and opening expected in about 18 months, Movinn will continue as tenant and operator under a long-term master lease agreement.

In the original company announce (no. 29) in 2023, it was stated that the lease agreement was conditional on AG Gruppen receving a building permit and divesting the project. With these conditions now fulfilled, the project is moving forward towards completion and opening.

The buyer, Swiss Life Asset Managers, is a strong and reputable partner, and their involvement confirms confidence in Movinn's concept and business model. At the same time, the building permit has been granted and the construction is expected to last for 18 months after which the aparthotel is ready to launch.

A strategic milestone for Movinn

This project is an important step in Movinn's growth strategy, where the focus is increasingly on aparthotels. These combine serviced apartments and hotel rooms with shared facilities, wellness area and co-working spaces under one roof.

The model is a natural extension of Movinn's existing business and offers increased diversification by attracting both business and leisure guests who seek flexibility, comfort and community in one product.

Compared to stand-alone serviced apartments, aparthotels allow Movinn to scale faster, use space more efficiently and offer a better guest experience with more services. This creates stronger visibility in the market and stregnthens the Movinn brand.

The property is expected to generate an annual revenue of DKK 25-30 million (previously communicated as DKK 20-22 million) and an EBITDA of DKK 4-7 million (previously communicated as DKK 3-5 million). These are early expectations based on current market data that might change, and more specific financial guidance will be communicated as the opening approaches.

With the building permit granted, Movinn can now focus fully on preparing for a smooth launch and making sure the aparthotel is ready to deliver from day one.

Thanks to our partners

Movinn would like to thank Swiss Life Asset Managers for their trust in the project, and AG Gruppen for a close and professional collaboration throughout the process.

"Having Swiss Life Asset Managers as the buyer of this project is a strong validation of our concept and strategy. It highlights the strength of our aparthotel model and the trust placed in Movinn as a tenant and operator. We are very pleased with the process and look forward to preparing for the opening and are looking forward to the collaboration with Swiss Life. At the same time, I want to thank AG Gruppen for a constructive and professional partnership in bringing this project to life", says Movinn CEO Patrick Blok.

FAQ

Q: Who owns the property after this transaction?

A: Swiss Life Asset Managers is the new owner. Movinn will remain as tenant and operator under a long-term master lease agreement. Q: What does this mean for Movinn?

A: Swiss Life Asset Managers is a strong partner for Movinn on this project and the project supports our growth strategy, significantly improving our portfolio. Q: When will the hotel open?

A: The construction is expected to last for 18 months, after which the aparthotel is ready for launch. Q: What are the financial expectations?

A: Initial expectations is an annual revenue of DKK 25-30 million, up from DKK 20-22 million as communicated in 2023. EBITDA is expected to be DKK 4-7 million, up from DKK 3-5 million as communicated in 2023.

More precise financial guidance will be shared closer to the opening of the hotel.

