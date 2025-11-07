Movinn A/S: Movinn reports Q3 2025

Company Announcement no. 76/2025 (November 07, 2025)

Movinn publishes Q3 2023 Intertim Report marking steady progress and improved profitability

Financial highlights (DKK '000)

Revenue: 25,625 (Q3 2024: 23,930)

25,625 (Q3 2024: 23,930) EBITDA: 1,592 (Q3 2024: 1,357)

1,592 (Q3 2024: 1,357) EBIT: 316 (Q3 2024: -39)

Revenue in Q3 2025 amounted to DKK 25.6 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 7%. EBITDA increased to DKK 1.6 million., and EBIT turned positive at DKK 0.3 million. The performance was in line with expectations and underlines the steady progress Movinn continues to make.

The improvement was mainly driven by stronger results in Denmark, where the ongoing portfolio adjustments and operational initiatives has a positive effect on margins. In Sweden, Hotel TwentySix continued to perform well and has become a solid contributor to Group earnings, while the serviced apartment segment showed a more moderate demand.

In Q3, Movinn has further strengthed its cash flow, with a net change of DKK 3.2 million, primarily driven by a positive cash flow from operations of DKK 3.1 million.

Continued progress after a challenging start to the year

After a weak first half of 2025, Movinn is now seeing clear signs of improvement. Marging are steadily strengthening, operations are stabilizing, and cash flow are constantly improving. Management continues to focus on executing the strategic plan, Core'27, and expects the positive trend to continue.

We are encouraged by the results this quarter. While profitability is still at a modest level, it's clear that our initiatives are working. The business is moving in the right direction, and we are building a stronger foundation for future growth, says CEO Patrick Blok.

Full-year financial guidance maintained

Results for Q3 were in line with expectations, and Movinn is maintaining its full-year guidance for 2025:

Revenue: DKK 91-93 million

DKK 91-93 million EBITDA: DKK 0-2 million

DKK 0-2 million EBIT: DKK -5 to -3 million

Management continues to expect improvements in profitability and financial stability thoughout the next quarters, although Q4 is historically a softer quarter.

Strategic outlook

Despite the challenges in the beginning of 2025, Movinn remains fully committed to its long-term strategic roadmap, Core'27, focusing on profitability and sustainable growth across main markets. The company continues to optimize and work actively with its portfolio and operations to prepare for a stronger 2026.

Presentation of the Q3 Interim Report

Movinn is hosting a webinar presenting the Q3 Interim Report on:

November 12, 2025, at 13:00 CET

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".