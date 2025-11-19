Movinn A/S: Movinn enters supplier agreement with major global company for housing in Sweden

Company Announcement no. 77/2025 (November 19, 2025)

Movinn enters framework agreement with a major global company, strengthening the serviced apartment segment in Sweden.

Copenhagen, Denmark - Movinn has entered into a new framework agreement with a large global company to deliver temporary accommodation solutions and serviced apartments to the company's operations in Sweden.

Due to confidentiality, the name of the client remain undisclosed.

This agreement represents a significant step forward for Movinn's Swedish serviced apartment business. After af period where demand in this segment has been challenged, the new supplier agreement is expected to stabilize and strengthen occupancy levels across Movinn's Swedish locations.

The agreement supports Movinn's strategic ambition to diversify its client base and expand long-term corporate relationships. It also positions Movinn as a reliable provider of serviced apartments for large international organisations with ongoing mobility and relocation needs.

Patrick Blok, CEO, states:

We are very pleased to enter into this agreement with a global industry leader. Partnerships like this reinforce our position in the Swedish market and help ensure stable demand in a segment that has been under pressure this past year. Over time, we see opportunities to expand the collaboration, and we look forward to supporting our new client with the high quality service standards Movinn is known for.

About Us

About Movinn

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".