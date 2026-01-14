Movinn A/S: Strategy update: Movinn sharpens strategic focus and plans full exit from Odense in 2026

This company announcement contains inside information, as it relates to a significant strategic change for Movinn A/S.

Company Announcement no. 78/2026 (January 14, 2026)

Movinn today announces a strategic decision to fully exit its operations in Odense during 2026, as the company sharpens its focus on core markets with stronger scale, stable demand, and clear long-term growth potential. The decision supports a more focused, scalable and efficient business going forward.

Copenhagen, Denmark - Today, January 14, 2026, Movinn announces an important strategic update for the company. As part of this change, Movinn has decided to fully exit its operations in Odense during 2026.

Over the past period, Movinn has already been gradually reducing its presence in Odense. This follows Company Announcement no. 61, where Movinn announced an initial downsizing in Odense through the reduction of 20 units, as well as Company Announcement no. 70, where the company communicated its intention to conduct a broader review of secondary and low-margin markets.

By focusing on fewer and larger markets, Movinn simplifies how the business is run. This makes it easier to focus sales efforts, work more efficiently, and reduce unnessecary complexity in the organisation.

"In practical terms, this means we can be more precise in how we sell, operate, and allocate ressources. It improves our ability to grow the business without adding unnecessary cost or complexity", Patrick Blok elaborates.

Stronger focus on main markets

Together with Malmö, this forms the core of Movinn's presence in the Øresund region - a region characterised by high customer density, stable demand, and strong long-term potential to scale.

Movinn experiences steady demand for serviced living and hotel solutions in Copenhagen. In Sweden, demand has been challenged over the past period. However, Movinn is working in a focused and disciplined way to strengthen this position. As communicated in Company Announcement 77, Movinn signed a supplier agreement with a major global company for housing in the Skåne Region in Sweden, which is expected to support demand significantly.

As part of its growth strategy, Movinn's upcoming 95-unit aparthotel expected to open in mid-2027 plays a key role. The hotel is expected to significantly increase both revenue and earnings (Company Announce no. 75) and will further strengthen Movinn's position in Copenhagen.

"Copenhagen offers clear opportunities for scale. With Copenhagen as our largest market, a strong foundation in Malmö, and the upcoming aparthotel in Copenhagen, we see a solid foundation for long-term growth and improved profitability", CEO Patrick Blok states.

Movinn vill also continue to operate in Aarhus as part of its focused market setup. Here, the company will adjust the number of apartments during 2026 til ensure that supply is well aligned with demand, supporting stable operations and allowing Movinn to maintain a lean and flexible organisation.

One-off costs from exit imited through strong landlort agreement

The exit from Odense will naturally result in certain one-off costs related to the closure of apartment and the winding down of local operations. However, Movinn has reached an agreement with its landlord, reducing the exit costs as much as possible. The exit will be carried out gradually and in a controlled manner throughout 2026, with due consideration for custromer, partners, and employees affected by the decision.

"While exiting Odense involves one-off costs, we have managed to limit these as much as possible through a good collaboration with our landlord. Odense has played an important role in Movinns development, but we believe this step is necessary to strengthen the company's long-term position and value creation", concludes Patrick Blok.

Movinn will provide further details on the financial effects of this strategic decision in connection with the publication of its financial guidance for 2026.

About Us

Founded in October 2014, Movinn A/S has grown to become one of Denmark's leading providers of fully serviced apartments, operating within the PropTech industry and delivering space-as-a-service to mainly large domestic and international corporations and organizations. To stay at the forefront of trends in the real estate and serviced living industry - and to diversify activities - the company has created a house of brands that cover both traditional and emerging client segments.

Inhouse, the company has created a highly integrated value chain and comprehensive tech-products (several software platforms & IoT hardware) to help provide the best possible service and quality to the company's clients and to help scale profitable growth. Movinn has a strong presence in Denmark, covering Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen (the latter being the largest and primary market), and the company is planning to expand its operations into new European destinations.

Movinn A/S has received approval for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark under the ticker "MOVINN".