Freitag, 29.08.2025
Megatrend Uran: Die Nachfrage nach Uran explodiert - greift jetzt Buffetts Erfolgsrezept?
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
29.08.25 | 10:57
115,85 Euro
-1,15 % -1,35
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
29.08.2025 08:36 Uhr
Ludovic Demierre appointed Vice-President, Human Resources, VINCI

Nanterre, 29 August 2025

Ludovic Demierre appointed Vice-President, Human Resources, VINCI

Ludovic Demierre has been appointed as the Group's Vice-Président, Human Resources. He joins VINCI's Executive Committee. He replaces Jocelyne Vassoille, who has held this position since 2020.

An ENTPE engineering school graduate, Ludovic Demierre (53) has spent most of his career within the VINCI Group. He joined as a design engineer in 1995 and was successively appointed VINCI Construction France's head of Human Resources in Rhône-Alpes, Auvergne, Bourgogne and Franche-Comté in 2002, VINCI Group HR Development and Diversity Director in January 2014, Eurovia HR Director at the end of 2016, and VINCI Construction HR Director in February 2021.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com


Ludovic-Demierre_hd
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
