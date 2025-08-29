

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) announced Friday that it will restructure its global soy protein production network as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy.



The move includes ceasing operations at its Bushnell, Illinois facility while expanding output at its recently recommissioned Decatur, Illinois plant and other international sites.



The restructuring is designed to enhance efficiency, improve cash flow, and better position ADM to meet rising global demand for soy-based ingredients. The company said consolidating production into its more advanced and strategically located facilities will strengthen operational leverage and sharpen its competitive edge.



The company emphasized its commitment to supporting customers through a 'smooth, planned transition' as Bushnell operations are phased out. ADM said it will continue to serve those customers from other invested facilities in its global network.



The decision forms part of ADM's broader strategy to simplify operations, pursue targeted growth, and sustain returns. By consolidating production and leveraging its stronger facilities, ADM aims to balance innovation with financial discipline while responding to growing global demand for plant-based proteins.



ADM is currently trading at $62.75, up $0.09 or 0.14 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



