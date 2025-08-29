Anzeige
Freitag, 29.08.2025
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
Stuttgart
29.08.25 | 07:34
0,638 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
24 Leser
PST Group AB and PST Group AB companies' unaudited operating results for the first half of 2025

According to unaudited data, during the first six months of 2025, PST Group AB's sales amounted to EUR 32.1 million, which is 18 percent less than during the same period in 2024, when sales reached EUR 39.1 million. During the first half of 2025, the company earned EUR 0.2 million in net profit, compared to a net loss of EUR 1.4 million in the first half of 2024.

The consolidated revenue of PST Group AB Group during the first half of 2025 amounted to EUR 46.5 million, compared to EUR 53.4 million in the same period in 2024. During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 0.2 million in net profit, while in the first half of 2024 the Group's net loss amounted to EUR 2.3 million.

In the first half of 2025, PST Group AB continued its business transformation; the main priorities of this initiative being a profitable project portfolio, project management and project operations efficiency. Despite the decrease in revenue, the company secured a positive result - during this period, new contracts worth EUR 68 million were signed, and the total project portfolio as of 30 June 2025 amounted to EUR 239 million.

At the Group level, streamlining of activities is actively ongoing - priority is given to those companies and business fields that have the greatest potential for sustainable and profitable growth.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
