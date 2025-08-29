Spetz Inc: SonicStrategy Announces Final OTCQB and DTC Eligibility Approval

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / SonicStrategy Inc. (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF), the blockchain infrastructure subsidiary of Spetz Inc., is pleased to announce that its common shares are now fully eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and that the Company has completed its final approval for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol DBKSF.

These dual milestones mark a significant advancement in SonicStrategy's U.S. capital markets strategy, improving trading efficiency for investors and expanding accessibility to a broader range of institutional and retail participants in the United States.

"Our OTCQB and DTC approvals are key steps in establishing SonicStrategy as a global investment vehicle for the Sonic blockchain," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "We're now positioned to welcome U.S. investors into the story and deliver broader market visibility."

In conjunction with these approvals, the Company has increased its marketing and investor awareness budget by an additional $350,000 CAD over the next three months to support increased awareness in Canada and adding U.S.-focused campaign and has not been granted any securities or options of the Company. This effort builds on the Canadian marketing activities previously announced on August 7th, 2025, and is intended to generate heightened visibility across both institutional and retail investor audiences in Canada and the United States and continues to be led by Harbourfront Media Solutions Inc. which is located at 621-550 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 0E9, and can be contacted at info@harbourfrontmediasolutions.com.

The nature of the promotional activity includes digital marketing, online advertising, and investor awareness campaigns, which will be conducted through social media platforms, online publications, and third-party newsletters.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

