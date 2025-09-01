This cloud-based software system brings together everything tax and accounting firms need into one powerful, connected platform that's fully integrated with the Capego suite of products

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Sweden is proud to announce the launch of Capego Practice Management, a cloud-native solution designed to empower tax and accounting firms with smarter, more connected workflows. The Capego suite now brings together everything firms need-from client data and task management to invoicing and compliance-into one secure, scalable system.

"Capego Practice Management represents a major leap forward in how tax and accounting firms can operate in today's digital-first world," said Stefan Wahle, Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, Europe Region North. "By bringing together client collaboration, task management, compliance, and invoicing into one fully integrated platform, we're helping firms work smarter, stay compliant, and deliver exceptional service-now and into the future."

Capego Practice Management builds on the capabilities of our global cloud-based accounting software CCH iFirm to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration and increase the efficiency of operations.

Smarter practice management. Built for today ready for tomorrow.

Capego Practice Management is built to support the modern, digital tax and accounting firm. It provides a comprehensive overview of assignments, deadlines, and resources, enabling firms to streamline operations, increase transparency, and collaborate more efficiently with clients.

Key Benefits:

Cloud-Based Efficiency: Manage tasks, track time, invoice clients, and ensure compliance-all from a single, intuitive platform.

Integrated Modules: Closing of Books, Tax, e-signing, and KYC work seamlessly together to support industry-standard workflows.

Closing of Books, Tax, e-signing, and KYC work seamlessly together to support industry-standard workflows. Scalability Security: Designed for firms of all sizes, with secure access and future-ready infrastructure.

Designed for firms of all sizes, with secure access and future-ready infrastructure. Centralized Client Database: A holistic view of clients, projects, and resources for smarter decision-making.

Capego Practice Management is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's tax and accounting firms. For new clients, it offers a modern, cloud-based platform that brings together everything needed to deliver high-quality services. For existing customers migrating from on-premise systems, it delivers the familiarity of current tools with the added benefits of scalability, flexibility, and seamless integration.

Capego is a cloud-based software suite of products, designed to support accounting, auditing, and tax professionals. Capego streamlines financial workflows, enhances collaboration, and helps ensure compliance with local regulations.

To learn more about Capego Practice Management, please visit: Byråstöd för den digitala byrån Wolters Kluwer.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com

Idha Muregård Tell

Communications Manager Scandinavia

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +46 317 751 613

Idha.Tell@wolterskluwer.com