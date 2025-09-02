Industry veteran to lead newly unified U.S. and Canadian tax software segment, driving innovation and growth

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting (TAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rocco Impreveduto as Vice President Segment Leader for Tax and Accounting Performance, effective Tuesday, September 2. This strategic hire marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Tax and Accounting Performance segment, bringing together the U.S. Tax Preparation and Canadian software portfolios under unified leadership reflecting a bold commitment to accelerating growth and delivering AI innovation to our customers.

Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President Segment Leader for Tax and Accounting Performance, Wolters Kluwer

"I'm thrilled to welcome Rocco to the Tax and Accounting Performance team," said Jason Marx, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "His deep understanding of customer needs, proven leadership, and track record of driving transformation make him the ideal leader to scale our growth and elevate the customer experience."

With over two decades of experience across media, digital, and software industries, Impreveduto brings a deep understanding of customer needs and a proven track record of applying data-informed strategies to drive operational improvements. He joined Wolters Kluwer in 2017 as Vice President of Marketing, where he led a data-driven transformation, strengthened business intelligence capabilities, and introduced a segment-based commercial strategy. He later managed the Transactional, Retirement, and eCommerce portfolio, and most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for Regulatory Compliance Solutions within Legal and Regulatory U.S., scaling expert solutions across the Healthcare, FinTech, and Legal sectors.

In his new role, Impreveduto will oversee the strategic direction, financial performance, and market expansion of the TAA Performance segment. He will focus on accelerating AI-driven software innovation, strengthening go-to-market strategy and commercial execution, and expanding the value of Wolters Kluwer's market-leading platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and lead the TAA Performance segment," said Impreveduto. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers and drive long-term success."

Impreveduto will be based in Wolters Kluwer's New York office.

