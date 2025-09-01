Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 29 August 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 29 August 2025 822.19 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 811.42 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

01 September 2025