Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Signs Contract with HR and Staffing Firm, Signalling Strong Market Adoption

Teneo.ai, a global leader in Agentic Voice AI technology, today announced it has been selected by an international HR and recruitment services company to power its next generation of automated candidate and client services.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Teneo.ai, validating its platform's ability to meet the complex demands of large-scale, enterprise-level operations in the human resources sector.



The new client is recognized for its innovative approach to connecting talent with opportunities. After a rigorous evaluation process, the firm chose Teneo.ai's advanced Agentic AI platform to enhance its operational efficiency in its contact centers and deliver a superior, scalable experience for the thousands of individuals and businesses it serves.



This strategic agreement will enable the HR leader to leverage Teneo.ai's sophisticated hybrid capabilities combining any LLM with guardrails consisting of patented technology to:

Automate High-Volume Interactions:?Efficiently manage and streamline initial candidate screenings and frequently asked questions, 24/7.

Increase Consultant Capacity:?Free up specialized recruitment consultants from repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic client advisory and complex talent placement.

Drive Digital Transformation:?Solidify its position as a technology-driven leader in the competitive recruitment landscape.

"This new client in the HR industry is a clear indicator of the market's direction," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai. "Enterprises are turning to Agentic AI for a clear and rapid return on investment, and our platform is proving to be the solution of choice. This win demonstrates not only the strength of our technology but also our ability to secure and grow our footprint within key, high-value industries."

While the client's name remains confidential, this collaboration underscores the growing demand for enterprise-grade AI solutions that can deliver tangible business results in complex, human-centric industries.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Angselius-Schönbeck - Chief Impact Officer, Teneo.ai

Email: marie.angselius@teneo.ai

About Teneo.ai

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.



Trusted by global leaders like AT&T, HelloFresh, Swisscom, and Telefónica, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.



Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.



We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.



Learn more at www.teneo.ai.

Image Attachments

Teneo Ai Signs Contract Hr Staffing Firm