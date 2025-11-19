Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Launches Secure Agentic AI for Telecom with 99% Accuracy and Built-In GDPR Compliance

Teneo.ai, the enterprise AI automation company, today announced the expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with secure Agentic AI for Telecommunications. This carrier-grade, GDPR-compliant solution helps telecommunications providers deploy autonomous AI agents that can handle complex customer interactions with 99% accuracy. The platform has already enabled early adopter carriers to reduce average handling times by 40% while maintaining PII protection, with full deployment achieved in under 60 days.

Designed for the high-volume, real-time demands of global telecommunications, Teneo 8's secure Agentic AI delivers the power of autonomous agents without the risks. It enables operators to deploy AI for troubleshooting, plan changes, and identity verification, all while ensuring strict data governance and full transparency.



"While other platforms force a choice between rapid deployment and robust security, Teneo 8 is engineered to deliver both," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai. "We believe that true agentic AI is not just about automation; it's about trust. Our platform is built from the ground up to provide that trust, with auditable compliance and unmatched data protection, achieving 99% accuracy in complex, real-world scenarios."

The Power of Hybrid AI: 99% Accuracy Explained

Teneo 8 achieves its industry-leading 99% accuracy through a sophisticated Hybrid AI architecture. Unlike pure LLM based platforms that are prone to hallucinations and unpredictable responses, Teneo's platform combines the creativity of Large Language Models (LLMs) with the precision of deterministic, rule-based systems.

Generative AI is used for understanding user intent, handling conversational nuances, and generating natural, human-like responses.

is used for understanding user intent, handling conversational nuances, and generating natural, human-like responses. Deterministic AI is used for critical business processes, data validation, and ensuring that all interactions adhere to strict compliance and security protocols. This layer provides the enterprise control and reliability that telecommunications carriers require.

This combination allows Teneo 8 to handle a wide range of customer queries with the flexibility of generative AI, while the deterministic layer ensures that sensitive information, business logic, and final actions are executed with near-perfect accuracy and full auditability.

Built for Compliance and Telco-Grade Data Protection

In an industry where a single data breach can result in fines reaching millions, Teneo 8 for Telco incorporates security-by-design controls. The platform ensures alignment with GDPR, ISO 27001 and carrier-specific privacy requirements.

Availability

Teneo 8 and its full suite of features are now available to new and existing customers. Deployment support, ROI modeling, and migration assistance are provided by Teneo.ai's enablement team. Enterprises can explore our Voice AI ROI Calculator and read the Mag 7 Case Study at www.teneo.ai.

