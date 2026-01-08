Anzeige
WKN: A3DMG3 | ISIN: SE0018397184 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JG
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Launches Agentic AI for Airlines, Automating Luggage Updates and Loyalty Support with Enterprise-Grade Control

Teneo.ai, a leader in AI-powered customer service automation, today announced the expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for the airline industry. Designed for high-stakes, real-time operations, Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines LLM-driven conversations with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration so airlines can scale automation across voice and digital channels without sacrificing control, accuracy, or protection of personally identifiable information (PII).

In airline service, fluent answers are not enough. Teneo 8 is designed to eliminate the risk of hallucinated or incorrect responses by grounding interactions in deterministic logic and authoritative systems of record, ensuring baggage status, policy guidance, and loyalty eligibility are based on verified backend data, not generated guesswork. On voice, Teneo can integrate with identity and access management, so verification and authorization happen before any sensitive information is disclosed or actions are executed, making voice a governed access layer to airline backends.

Airline service teams face relentless volume and complexity, but two areas consistently drive the highest urgency: luggage and loyalty programs. Luggage disruption also carries a major financial toll, with airlines spending approximately $2 billion each year managing delayed or lost bags. With roughly 1.8 million bags lost or stolen and international itineraries far more likely to result in missing luggage, the operational burden quickly turns into a customer trust issue. Data gaps add friction across the journey, as baggage delivery information is still not consistently shared between airports and airlines.

"Luggage and loyalty programs are where customer trust is won or lost," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai. "Passengers want immediate, accurate updates when a bag is delayed, and clear answers when they want to redeem their points. With Teneo 8, airlines can eliminate the risk of incorrect answers by grounding interactions in deterministic controls and real-time backend data, while maintaining the governance, privacy, and reliability required in aviation."

AI Agents for Every Step of the Customer Journey
Availability
Teneo 8 is available now for new and existing customers. Teneo.ai provides deployment support, ROI modeling, and migration assistance to help airlines launch quickly and scale safely.

About Teneo.ai


Learn more at www.teneo.ai.

For further information, please contact:
Email: yoleidy.carvajal@teneo.ai

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
