Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Launches Advanced AI Agents to Help Retailers Master Peak Shopping Season

Teneo.ai, a leader in AI-powered customer service automation, today announced a significant expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with the launch of AI Agents for the Retail and E-commerce sectors. These agents can be built using the new AI Agent builder to empower brands to seamlessly manage high-volume periods. The platform delivers secure, GDPR-compliant automation that ensures enterprise-grade performance and robust protection of personally identifiable information (PII).

Peak season pressure on retailers continues to intensify. Reuters reports that U.S. consumers spent a record 11.8 billion dollars online on Black Friday 2025, a 9.1% increase compared to last year and Cyber Monday spending is projected to reach about 14 billion dollars. At the same time, FedEx estimates that 97 percent of large retail companies are using AI this holiday season to enhance the shopping experience, from chatbots and audience targeting inventory management and pricing optimization. Teneo 8 is built for this reality, giving retailers the tools to design and deploy AI Agents rapidly across digital and voice channels while maintaining strong governance, security and customer experience control.



Built on Teneo's sophisticated hybrid AI architecture, the agents can function as intelligent shopping assistants, order and delivery specialists, and returns and exchange experts. Operating across web, mobile, and voice channels, they help retailers enhance customer experience by reducing wait times, preventing cart abandonment and transforming returns into valuable opportunities for loyalty and revenue recovery.



"During their most critical sales periods, retailers face immense pressure to be available, responsive and helpful," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai. "With Teneo 8, we are providing AI Agents that can manage these peak moments with exceptional efficiency and containment, all while upholding the strictest standards for security, privacy and compliance."

AI Agents for Every Step of the Customer Journey

Teneo 8 is optimized for the high-volume, time-sensitive interactions that define the modern shopping experience. The AI Agents support key use cases across the entire customer lifecycle:



Stage Use Case Description Pre-Purchase AI Shopping and Discovery Assists customers in finding the right products through natural language, offering personalized recommendations, answering product questions, checking inventory and availability, and providing restock or availability alerts. Purchase Order, Shipping, and Delivery Automates high volume inquiries by checking order status, tracking shipments, supporting checkout and payment flows, applying promo codes, resolving billing or payment issues, updating account details where needed, and escalating complex cases to live agents with full context. Post-Purchase Returns, Survey, and Exchanges Guides customers through post purchase surveys, return eligibility, policy explanations, and exchanges or refunds, while also supporting warranty or repair claims and offering alternative recommendations to preserve revenue. Loyalty Promotions and Campaigns Connects marketing campaigns to customer conversations by recognizing users, explaining loyalty and rewards benefits, helping with point redemption and gift card usage, and informing customers about ongoing campaigns, discounts, and exclusive offers.



Through native integrations with leading Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and customer experience platforms, Teneo 8 enables retailers to deploy a single, consistent AI Agent across all voice and digital channels. When a conversation requires escalation to a human agent, Teneo ensures a seamless handover by passing the full conversational context, eliminating the need for customers to repeat themselves.

Availability

Teneo 8 and its complete suite of features are now available for both new and existing customers. Teneo.ai's dedicated enablement team provides comprehensive deployment support, ROI modeling and migration assistance. To learn more, enterprises can explore our Voice AI ROI Calculator and read the HelloFresh Case Study at www.teneo.ai.

About Teneo.ai

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO)?delivers the most advanced Agentic AI solutions for contact center automation-helping enterprises resolve customer inquiries faster, reduce wait times, and elevate service quality. Our AI Agents achieve up to 99% accuracy, automate over 60% of interactions, and enable up to 50% in operational cost savings.



Trusted by global leaders like AT&T, HelloFresh, Swisscom, and Telefónica, the Teneo platform combines Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Large Language Models to drive measurable improvements in containment, first contact resolution (FCR), CSAT, NPS, and overall CX efficiency.



Teneo-powered AI Agents handle millions of conversations daily across voice and digital channels with enterprise-grade scalability and performance. Our patented technology integrates seamlessly with leading CCaaS and CX platforms-including Genesys, Five9, Microsoft, AWS, Google, and NICE-maximizing automation without disrupting existing workflows.



We make your AI Agents the smartest-delivering consistent, human-like experiences that accelerate growth and ROI.



Learn more at www.teneo.ai.

