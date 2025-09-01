Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RN
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
1,245 Euro
-0,40 % -0,005
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIMBUS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nimbus Group AB: Johan Inden Assumes The Position As Ceo Of Nimbus Group And Acquires Shares As Well As Receives Options From Nimbus Group's Main Owner R12 Capital

Nimbus Group AB (publ) - As previously communicated, Johan Inden today assumed the position as the new CEO of Nimbus Group. In connection with this, Johan Inden has acquired a total of 2 million call options from R12 Kapital at market price. These options entitle him to purchase an equivalent number of shares in Nimbus Group, provided certain conditions are met. In addition, Inden has acquired 35,000 shares in Nimbus Group AB from R12 at market price.

Inden most recently served at Volvo Penta, where since 2018 he has led the company's global marine business. Over his long career within the Volvo Group, he has held several senior leadership positions and has worked extensively with the development of small and medium-sized companies both within and outside the marine industry.

"It's going to be incredibly exciting and rewarding to lead Nimbus Group into its next phase. After many years in the industry, I have a solid understanding of the company and its potential. Several global trends are driving an interesting growth phase in the marine sector, and Nimbus Group is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on this development," says Johan Inden.

Johan Inden is 51 years old and holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree from Chalmers University of Technology and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, VD
+4673 902 9013
johan.inden@nimbus.se

Gunilla Öhman, Investor Relations
+46 707 63 81 25
gunilla.ohman@nimbus.se

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

