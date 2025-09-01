GRK Infra Oyj: GRK to complete the acquisition of the Estonian Company A-Kaabel OÜ

1.9.2025 15:15:00 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

The Estonian Competition Authority approved the acquisition of A-Kaabel OÜ on 6 August 2025. Following the decision, GRK Eesti AS completed the acquisition on 1 September 2025.

GRK announced on 7 July 2025, that it would acquire the Estonian company A-Kaabel OÜ, which specializes in the design, construction, and installation of various medium- and low-voltage systems, data centers, and telecommunications systems.

The acquisition was subject to approval by the Estonian Competition Authority, which approved the acquisition on 6 August 2025, and the approval was not subject to any conditions. As a result, the acquisition was completed on 1 September 2025.

Through this acquisition, GRK gains additional resources for electrical installation work. The company's expertise and resources, combined with GRK's experience, will enable GRK to expand its market share in Estonia's electrical installation sector and participate in tenders that it previously lacked the resources to pursue.

The transaction also includes the sister company Novus Initium Investments OÜ, which owns equipment used by A-Kaabel OÜ.

