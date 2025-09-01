Anzeige
Montag, 01.09.2025
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:24
13,260 Euro
-3,21 % -0,440
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2025 14:15 Uhr
GRK Infra Oyj: GRK to complete the acquisition of the Estonian Company A-Kaabel OÜ

1.9.2025 15:15:00 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

The Estonian Competition Authority approved the acquisition of A-Kaabel OÜ on 6 August 2025. Following the decision, GRK Eesti AS completed the acquisition on 1 September 2025.

GRK INFRA PLC INVESTOR NEWS 1 SEPTEMBER 2025 at 3:15 p.m. EEST

GRK announced on 7 July 2025, that it would acquire the Estonian company A-Kaabel OÜ, which specializes in the design, construction, and installation of various medium- and low-voltage systems, data centers, and telecommunications systems.

The acquisition was subject to approval by the Estonian Competition Authority, which approved the acquisition on 6 August 2025, and the approval was not subject to any conditions. As a result, the acquisition was completed on 1 September 2025.

Through this acquisition, GRK gains additional resources for electrical installation work. The company's expertise and resources, combined with GRK's experience, will enable GRK to expand its market share in Estonia's electrical installation sector and participate in tenders that it previously lacked the resources to pursue.

The transaction also includes the sister company Novus Initium Investments OÜ, which owns equipment used by A-Kaabel OÜ.

Contacts

  • Juha Toimela, CEO, GRK Infra Plc, +358 40 594 5473, juha.toimela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
