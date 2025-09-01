The company will carry out a reverse stock split in a ratio of 1:2000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 3, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: FING B Terms: Reverse split: 1:2000 Current ISIN: SE0008374250 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 2, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0026141665 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Sep 3, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280