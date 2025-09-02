Atlas Copco AB: Joint venture with Chinese abatement company has been formed

Nacka, Sweden, September 2, 2025: It has previously been announced that Atlas Copco (China) Investment Co., Ltd.* would acquire 70 percent of the equity of Shanghai Shareway Environment Technology Co., Ltd. (Shareway Environmental Technology). This joint venture has now been formed. Minority shareholders retain 30 percent ownership. The joint venture is managed as an independent entity with its own R&D and production.

Shareway Environmental Technology is located in the Jiading district of Shanghai, China and has 320 full time employees.

Main product categories are abatement equipment to treat effluent gases from semiconductors and solar panel manufacturing. The company is active in the broad electronics technology industries including solar, semiconductor and flat panel display markets.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 630 M CNY (926 MSEK**).

The joint venture is functionally a part of the Semiconductor division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

*Correcting name of legal entity compared to previous press release

**Average exchange rate in 2024

