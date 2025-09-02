Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889 | Ticker-Symbol: ACO4
Tradegate
02.09.25 | 10:12
13,795 Euro
-1,11 % -0,155
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Joint venture with Chinese abatement company has been formed

Nacka, Sweden, September 2, 2025: It has previously been announced that Atlas Copco (China) Investment Co., Ltd.* would acquire 70 percent of the equity of Shanghai Shareway Environment Technology Co., Ltd. (Shareway Environmental Technology). This joint venture has now been formed. Minority shareholders retain 30 percent ownership. The joint venture is managed as an independent entity with its own R&D and production.

Shareway Environmental Technology is located in the Jiading district of Shanghai, China and has 320 full time employees.

Main product categories are abatement equipment to treat effluent gases from semiconductors and solar panel manufacturing. The company is active in the broad electronics technology industries including solar, semiconductor and flat panel display markets.

The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2024 the company had revenues of approximately 630 M CNY (926 MSEK**).

The joint venture is functionally a part of the Semiconductor division within the Vacuum Technique Business Area.

*Correcting name of legal entity compared to previous press release
**Average exchange rate in 2024

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com


