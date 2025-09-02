SMX: Singapore's A*STAR and SMX Lead Drive for World's First Plastics Passport Program

Flagship programme will demonstrate molecular-level traceability from waste collection to high-value recycled resin, advancing Singapore's Zero Waste Masterplan and reinforcing regional circular-economy leadership.

NEW YORK, NY AND SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Security Matters PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), the pioneer of "physical-to-digital" supply-chain solutions, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's lead public sector research and development (R&D) agency, today announced a strategic collaboration to pilot a national plastic circularity platform in partnership with leading brands, producers, manufacturers, waste collectors, recyclers and retailers.

This partnership combines SMX's chemical molecular marking technology, patented reader and blockchain-based traceability platform with A*STAR's cutting-edge digital, advanced chemical spectroscopic detection and profiling research capabilities, creating an intelligent system to permanently mark, track and analyse plastics through their entire lifecycle-from manufacturing to recycling. By enabling every plastic item to carry a secure digital record of its origin, composition, and reuse cycles, the initiative aims to greatly enhance transparency and efficiency in recycling - supporting Singapore's vision of a sustainable, circular economy

This multi-year partnership will integrate SMX's invisible molecular markers, readers and blockchain ledger with blockchain, AI, advanced chemical spectroscopic detection and material profiling research capabilities from A*STAR, creating an auditable digital twin and AI system for post-consumer plastic flows across Singapore's collection, sorting and recycling ecosystem.

Collaboration Highlights

Phase 1 will launch the first nationwide "digital passport" for plastics, dynamically tagging and tracing more than 5 000 tonnes of postconsumer flexible and rigid waste in real time. Semi-industrial integration starts in Q1 2026, and a full scale commercial showcase is slated for Q2 2027-deliberately timed to provide industry with a turnkey compliance pathway ahead of impending extended producer responsibility mandates, with an end-stage capacity to tag and trace more than 5,000 tonnes of post-consumer plastics annually.

The full-scale commercial tagging and tracing stage is envisioned to be powered by a coalition of global and local brands, regional retailers, resin producers, converters and recyclers - unlocking high-value, mechanically recycled feedstock and demonstrating that true circularity is mission-critical to economic resilience.

Strategic Value & Market Context

Singapore currently incinerates 94 % of the 957 000 tonnes of plastic it generates each year, recycling just 6 % - a costly gap that burns value as well as waste. If only one-third of that stream were captured in an SMX-verified loop, the nation would avoid roughly S$27 million in annual incineration fees and create a further S$75 million in saleable, certified post-consumer resin (PCR) - a compliance dividend worth more than S$100 million every year.

The partnership between SMX and A*STAR is designed to flip that equation at scale. By embedding chemical molecular "barcodes" in every pellet and logging each hand-off on blockchain, the partners aim to lift regional recycling rates by more than 30 % and halve landfill or ash-fill volumes by 2030. When replicated across ASEAN, the same architecture unlocks an addressable market of ˜ S$4.2 billion a year in certified recycled material and platform fees - turning waste into a bankable commodity.

Plastic Cycle Token - Turning Data into Value

Each SMX-verified kilogram of recycled plastic will also be wrapped in a Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), a tradeable digital asset backed one-for-one by the molecular marker and its on-chain audit trail. The Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) is engineered to supersede traditional carbon credits - enabling recyclers to monetise verified recycled output, brands to hedge compliance risk, and investors to back measurable circularity

Demand signals are loud and cross-sectoral. FMCG, food-grade packaging, electronics and automotive brands across China, India, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore are already specifying minimum-PCR thresholds and treating traceability as insurance against compliance shocks and brand-equity risk. In markets with real enforcement, verified PCR now commands a 5-15 % premium over virgin polymer, a spread expected to widen as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes tighten.

Against that backdrop, Phase 1 of the collaboration will create a nationwide digital passport for plastics, tagging and tracing thousands of tonnes of flexible and rigid waste in real time. The data stream will give producers a turnkey path to comply with Singapore's Mandatory Packaging Reporting rules and forthcoming recycled-content mandates, while supplying recyclers with higher-value, mechanically recycled feedstock. In short, true circularity is no longer a nice-to-have - it is mission-critical to economic resilience and regional competitiveness.

Haggai Alon, Founder & CEO, SMX: "As Singapore marks 60 years of independence, it continues to prove that long-range planning, turns constraints into catalysts for growth.

Together with A*STAR and our industry partners, we are building a bridge from Semakauto Jurong Island - transforming what was once a disposal endpoint into a high-value feedstock stream. This programme adds a new layer to Singapore's leadership in technology and sustainability and places a powerful tool in the region's master toolbox as Asia drives global growth.

True circularity is driven by smart execution and adaptability. This is the first stage of a long-term plan-anchored by molecular traceability that converts waste into a verified commodity, and through the Plastic Cycle Token, a market instrument engineered to supersede traditional carbon credits with something measurable, auditable and economically useful."

Professor Lim Keng Hui, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the Science & Engineering Research Council, A*STAR: "This collaboration exemplifies A*STAR's mission to translate cutting-edge research into impactful, sustainable solutions. Together with SMX, we will harness science and engineering to close the plastics loop and strengthen Singapore's position as a global circularity hub."

