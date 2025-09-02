Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the previously disclosed acquisition of Right Choice Camps & Catering ("Right Choice") effective August 31, 2025.

"We are excited to welcome Right Choice to Dexterra," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group. "Bringing their operations and high-quality fleet of equipment into our portfolio adds capacity, long-term growth potential, and further solidifies our position as the leading workforce accommodations provider in Canada."

About Dexterra

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264691

SOURCE: Dexterra Group Inc.