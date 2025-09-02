Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the previously disclosed acquisition of Right Choice Camps & Catering ("Right Choice") effective August 31, 2025.
"We are excited to welcome Right Choice to Dexterra," said Mark Becker, Chief Executive Officer, Dexterra Group. "Bringing their operations and high-quality fleet of equipment into our portfolio adds capacity, long-term growth potential, and further solidifies our position as the leading workforce accommodations provider in Canada."
About Dexterra
Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S.
Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.
For further information contact:
Denise Achonu, CFO
Head office: Airway Centre, 5925 Airport Rd., Suite 1000
Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1W1
Telephone: (905) 270-1964
You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.
