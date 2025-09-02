Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), and 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01"), a provider of a quantum-safe end-to-end email and file encryption system designed for enterprise use, announce the signing of a global strategic alliance to deliver quantum-safe email encryption solutions.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide secure and future-ready technology services," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI. "We look forward to working closely with 01 to bring quantum-safe cybersecurity to our customers."

TTGI will offer 01's IronCAP X Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) email service, leveraging TTGI's worldwide partner network to reach organizations seeking robust, quantum-safe email and file encryption. TTGI will leverage this strategic relationship to help their partners reach companies storing and/or exchange sensitive data via email (e.g., financial, healthcare, legal, government).

IronCAP X, developed by 01, is a quantum-safe end-to-end email and file encryption system designed for enterprise use. Built on NIST-approved PQC (FIPS-203 and FIPS-204 standards), IronCAP X ensures that emails remain fully encrypted from sender to recipient, protecting against both current and future cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computers. The system integrates effortlessly with popular enterprise email clients Microsoft Office Outlook, offering digital signing and encryption without disrupting user workflows. With its patent-protected technology and zero learning curve, IronCAP X delivers unmatched security and usability for organizations seeking future-proof communication solutions.

"This partnership positions us to help enterprises future-proof their communications against quantum threats," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01. "TTGI's deep industry knowledge and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of our quantum-safe end-user SaaS solutions."

The partnership is effective immediately, and both companies are committed to delivering value through joint initiatives, customer engagements, and continued innovation.

About 01 Communique

As recently announced, the Company is in the process of rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Communique (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264705

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.