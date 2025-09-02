Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Spetz Inc. (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) (doing business as SonicStrategy Inc.), the publicly traded institutional bridge to the Sonic blockchain, is pleased to announce a $40 million USD ($55M CAD) investment commitment from Sonic Labs Ltd. Sonic Labs is the foundation that oversees and develops the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Sonic Lab's anchor participation in the company reinforces its long-term partnership with SonicStrategy and paves the way for additional institutional capital as it intends to pursue a Nasdaq Capital Markets listing in the United States. The closing of the investment and issuance of the convertible debt instrument will occur in 5 business days, as required by the CSE policies.

The investment is structured as a convertible debt instrument funded in Sonic tokens ($S). It carries a six-month term and is convertible, at the option of the company, into common shares at a conversion price of $4.50 USD ($6.22 CAD) per common share if certain milestones are met, including the listing of the common shares of the company on the Nasdaq Capital Markets (or such other senior United States stock exchange that may be acceptable to Sonic Labs). The debt is unsecured and non-interest-bearing and any equity issued upon conversion will be subject to a three-year lock-up. This strategic capital injection sets the stage for SonicStrategy's intended application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Markets, which is subject to regulatory approval and compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Markets and United States securities laws. Capital will be used for treasury, validator operations, blockchain investments, and working capital. The key features of the debt instrument are as follows:

Investment Amount : $40 million USD (approx. $55 million CAD)

Structure : Convertible debt instrument funded with Sonic tokens

Term : 6 months (which may be extended by mutual agreement)

Conversion Price : $4.50 USD ($6.22 CAD) per common share

Conversion Conditions : Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Markets with at least USD $40 million in additional funding whether through debt or equity

Security : Unsecured

Interest : Non-interest-bearing

Lock-Up: Three-year restriction on any common shares issued upon conversion

"The participation of Sonic Labs underscores our joint strategy to bridge the Sonic ecosystem with global capital markets," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of SonicStrategy. "This investment strengthens our treasury, scales our validator operations, and enables us to support early-stage Sonic-based projects. As Sonic enters a new phase of institutional and protocol-level adoption, we're doubling down on our mission to be the leading public vehicle for long-term exposure to the network's success."

Under the debt instrument, the Sonic tokens provided by Sonic Labs will be locked for four years, reinforcing long-term alignment. Depending on the amount of future debt or equity capital that may be raised from any subsequent third-party financing, a portion of the principal amount of the debt instrument may be subject to a call option by Sonic Labs to further ensure strategic coordination between the two organizations. The company confirms that it has not arranged any additional debt or equity financing and any such future financing will be subject to a prior public announcement and compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

"We view SonicStrategy as the natural bridge between the Sonic Network and traditional finance," said Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs. "This investment reflects our confidence in their execution and their ability to provide institutional-grade infrastructure for the Sonic ecosystem."

This strategic alignment between Sonic Labs and SonicStrategy establishes a foundational pathway for Sonic's public market expansion, unlocking new capital, institutional credibility, and global visibility.

The company expects to provide further updates as they become available, by way of press release, but is under no obligation to do so. There is no certainty that the company's intended application to uplist to a senior U.S. stock exchange will be initiated or completed on any specific terms or timeline, or at all.

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE: SPTZ) (OTCQB: DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

About Sonic Labs Inc.

Sonic is the highest-performing EVM blockchain, combining speed, incentives, and world-class infrastructure. The network achieves sub-second finality and ultra-high throughput.

At the heart of Sonic's incentive model is Fee Monetization (FeeM), a system that lets developers earn 90% of the network fees generated by their applications. Inspired by Web2 ad-revenue sharing models, FeeM rewards developers for driving usage, growth, and real activity.

